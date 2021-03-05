Kalamazoo Farmers Market moves to park amid Bank St. renovations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Farmers Market is temporarily moving locations this season as its regular home undergoes a multimillion-dollar upgrade.

The normal site on Bank Street north of Stockbridge Avenue will add new restrooms, expand the parking lot, refurbish the pavilions and create additional space for vendors.

Mayors’ Riverfront Park on Mills Street will be used as the temporary location. It will be set up in a layout similar to what shoppers are familiar with.

Market manager Katelyn Bekken said the upgrades will be well worth any inconvenience the move may cause.

“I think the community will agree that this area is getting a little outdated,” she said. “We’ve been in the same location since 1947 so it’s time for some updates.”

A 2020 file image of the Kalamazoo Farmers Market.

A 2019 file image of the Kalamazoo Farmers Market.

Opening day is May 1 and the season runs through Nov. 20. The market is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays staring in June. The market says you can expect more than 100 local vendors.

The renovations on Bank Street are expected to be done before farmers market season next year.