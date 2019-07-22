Kalamazoo driver killed in Saturday crash ID’d

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are releasing the name of a Kalamazoo man killed when his vehicle crashed into a tree over the weekend.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Evan Journey Layne was driving west on East MN Avenue near 28th Street in Comstock Township when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree.

Deputies say Layne died at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

It is unclear if alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8821 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.