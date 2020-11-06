Kalamazoo County voters approve housing millage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in Kalamazoo County have approved a new affordable housing millage.

The proposal was approved by just over 3,000 votes or a margin of approximately 5%.

The millage is estimated to generate $50 million over eight years.

Kalamazoo County Board Chair Tracy Hall says the need goes beyond the city limits of Kalamazoo.

“We need help here in the city, but we also need help in places like Comstock and Galesburg and other places that we don’t really talk about,” Hall said.

David Artley, chair of the county housing commission, says the hope is to partner with private developers to build 700 new affordable housing units.

Hall acknowledges the new millage will not help everyone but says it will make a big impact.

“It allows us to build upon the millage that the voters passed in 2015 and not only build upon that but does other things like building new housing facilities, work with our private developers,” Hall said.

The .75 mills will cost someone who owns a home valued at $100,000 about $38 a year.

The old millage was focused on homeless families with school-age children. Under the new program, any homeless person will be able to apply.

“We desperately needed this millage to pass. I know the timing is tough in the middle of the health pandemic,” Hall said. “We need it even more because of COVID and this is going to help our county greatly.”

Hall says there will be requirements to get into the program and that people in the existing program must contribute rent. Additional rules must be followed to take part in the program.

The millage will take effect in 2022 and is expected to generate approximately $6 million a year over the eight-year period.