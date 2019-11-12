Kalamazoo County to open new animal shelter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Dog and cat lovers rejoice: Kalamazoo County will open a new animal shelter soon.

Kalamazoo County Animal Services and Enforcement Department will be opening its new, 16,510 square feet shelter at 1316 Lamont Street in Kalamazoo.

The new facility can house up to 106 dogs and 74 cats at a time, according to a news release from Kalamazoo County.

Officials say the shelter will feature a veterinary exam and treatment room, a grooming room, outdoor exercise areas, a food preparation room and two group cat rooms.

In addition, the county says the shelter will have a new HVAC system that circulates fresh air eight times every hour and a wing dedicated to adoption services. The shelter will also have office hours on Saturday, the county said.

Officials say the shelter cost about $4.8 million to construct. Crews started building the new facility in August 2018.

The new facility will replace the 6,000 square feet shelter that was built in 1984. Officials say the old shelter was outdated and didn’t have enough space to accommodate the more than 3,000 animals it served each year.

The shelter will have an open house between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23.