Kalamazoo County: Grocery, restaurant workers can get vaccinated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County says that in addition to the groups the state is now allowing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, it is opening up eligibility to essential workers including grocery store and restaurant workers.

Under the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department’s new plan, also eligible are: people age 50 and older, caregivers of children who have special health care needs, food processing and seasonal farm workers, local government workers, employees at laboratories not inside hospitals and those who work at veterinary clinics.

Workers should get appointments through their employer.

Those 50 and older can go online to the health department’s website to schedule an appointment. Those without internet access can call 269.343.5200. New appointments for a given week will be added to the website each Monday and will be set on a first-come, first-served basis.

Caregivers of children with special needs can also go to the county website to get on an appointment waitlist. They will then be informed when an appointment is available.

The health department noted that appointments will be made as vaccine supply allows. While Michigan has been getting and administering more doses each week, appointments are still limited and Kalamazoo County says it’s still prioritizing those age 65 and up. People are asked to be patient.