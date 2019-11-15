Kalamazoo County disputes ex-attorney’s lawsuit claims

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County says a lawsuit filed by the former county attorney has “no merit.”

Former county attorney Elizabeth White’s lawsuit alleges violations of the Whistleblower’s Protection Act and the Open Meetings Act, along with breach of contract and wrongful discharge.

But in a Friday statement, the county said she didn’t prepare contracts and completely other projects in a timely manner.

“The members of the Board of Commissioners and its leadership need to be able to rely on the fact that its legal work will be completed timely and that the Board will be given good, solid legal direction prior to and during its business meetings – not afterward,” it stated.

>>PDF: The full statement

White was fired Nov. 6.

Less than a week later, the assistant attorney for Kalamazoo County, Andrew Wright, announced he would resign at the end of the month. His resignation letter did not give a specific reason.