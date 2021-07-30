Kalamazoo County Administrator Tracie Moored resigns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After years of service, Kalamazoo County’s administrator is stepping down from her post.

A county spokesperson announced the resignation of Tracie L. Moored Friday, a day after the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners accepted her resignation.

“Administrator Moored and the Board wishes to acknowledge and appreciate the work performed together on behalf of the residents of Kalamazoo County, and the Board expresses appreciation to Administrator Moored for her dedication and years of service she provided,” the news release stated.

The county says Moored is leaving office to pursue other opportunities, but it did not elaborate.

Moored’s resignation takes effect Aug. 31.