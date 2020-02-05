Kalamazoo considers water, sewer rate increase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Kalamazoo is proposing an increase to water and sewer rates for 2020.

Water rates would rise by 14% and sewer rates would go up by 10%.

According to James Baker, the director of Public Works, the average customer would see an increase between three and five dollars per month.

The money will fund operations and several projects including building new water towers, replacing aging water mains and removing lead service lines.

“There’s just a lot of work that’s happening that has to happen right now,” Baker said.

If approved, the rate increase would impact people living in the city limits as well as customers from nearby communities connected to the system. Part of the plan is to extend several water mains.

“We’ve got folks on residential wells that are contaminated with PFAS out in Richland Township, out in Cooper Township,” Baker said.

Water pressure levels in parts of Kalamazoo County. (Feb. 5, 2020)

Area crews have recently been replacing lead service lines in Parchment.

The City of Kalamazoo is planning to replace at least 500 a year through 203, but this year more than two and a half times that amount are expected to be removed.

“We’re looking in July of 2020 to award a project in the east side area of Kalamazoo that’s going to be about 1,350 replacements,” Baker said.

According to Baker, state law is requiring the replacement of lead service lines, and Kalamazoo is completing the work faster than many Michigan communities.

The funding would also upgrade some of the technology at the sewer and water control center.

“We’re optimizing chemical feed systems,” Baker said. “We’re going to a flow controlled computerized system that will monitor those chemicals in real time.”

Operation costs as well as the expense of upgrading systems are expected to grow.

“With the capital plan that we have over the next five years that we are looking at, rate increases again in 2021 and in 2022,” Baker said.

He says the proposed rate increase is relatively small when compared with what other water and sewer utilities are charging.

City commissioners are expected to vote on the proposal Feb. 17.