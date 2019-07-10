Kalamazoo Co: Watch out for counterfeit bills

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Treasurer’s office is alerting residents of fraudulent currency circulating in the community.

County Treasurer Mary Balkema says her office detected a counterfeit $20 bill that had been given for a court payment.

“If you or your employees handle cash, it’s important to be aware this is happening in the community, and to check bills you handle over $10,” Balkema said in a release. “A good resource is the Secret Service’s ‘Know Your Money’ downloadable PDF, which points out important characteristics in authenticating currency.”

People who receive a counterfeit bill are advised not to put themselves in danger, retain the bill in question and contact their local police department.