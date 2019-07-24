Kalamazoo Co. treasurer warns of fake bills

A courtesy image from the Kalamazoo County Treasurer shows a real $10 next to a counterfeit bill. (July 23, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After again getting a counterfeit bill in payment, the Kalamazoo County Treasurer’s Office is warning people to keep an eye out for phony money.

Treasurer Mary Balkema said in a Tuesday release that someone recently passed a bad bill at the County Administration Building for the second time this month. She noted the texture of the paper and sizing were giveaways that it wasn’t real.

She released images showing the counterfeit cash compared to real money and directed people to the Secret Service’s ‘Know Your Money’ guide (PDF) so they can watch for fakes.

A courtesy image from the Kalamazoo County Treasurer shows a real $10 next to a counterfeit bill. (July 23, 2019)

If you find yourself in possession of a fake bill, take it to your local police department.