KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking for help in finding a missing woman who was last seen in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says Dawn Da Howard, 40, was last seen May 1. She was reported missing May 11.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8821 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.