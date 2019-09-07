Kalamazoo Co. commissioner resigns abruptly

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Less than a year after he took office, Paul Haag has resigned from the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners.

District 1 Commissioner Stephanie Moore announced in a Friday Facebook post that Haag had resigned effective immediately.

The reason for his sudden departure wasn’t released, but there were always questions about whether he actually lived within his district boundaries.

BREAKING NEWS:Commissioners, Commissioner Haag has tendered his resignation, effective immediately from the… Posted by Stephanie Williams on Friday, September 6, 2019

Haag was elected last year to represent District 2. After the District 2 seat was vacated with a resignation, commissioners could have appointed Haag early, but decided not to. Haag then ran unopposed in November.

Moore said the commission has until Oct. 4 to appoint someone to replace Haag. The matter will be discussed at the next meeting on Sept. 17.

