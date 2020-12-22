Kalamazoo city commission approves some alcohol in Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo City Commission voted to expand the Downtown Central Commons Refreshment Area to include Bronson Park.

The move to expand the commons area to the park, which would allow alcohol consumption from downtown business, was first brought by Commissioner Chris Praedel in November. He had asked for the commission to include the park in the Commons Area when the Commission voted to expand the downtown social district to include most of downtown.

Bronson Park was not included in the November expansion because drinking alcohol is prohibited in city parks by ordinance. City Attorney Clyde Robinson told the commission they would need to amend Chapters 22 and 33 of the Kalamazoo Code of Ordinances before Bronson Park could be included in the Central Commons Refreshment Area.

During public comment, citizens accused the city commission of classism. It’s something Praedel says he doesn’t believe is happening.

“We’ve heard a number of people talk about the impact on business owners, but keep in mind those who would be indirectly impacted and keep in mind would be unemployed if businesses were to close are predominately people who have been paycheck to paycheck this entire pandemic and the people who have probably been most adversely impacted throughout the pandemic,” Praedel told the commission before the vote.

“So if we’re going to make this an issue about classism, wage disparities or whether people have incomes or not, effectively, this is one more step to make sure the businesses are going to keep people employed to make sure people have the incomes to spend. There is no free legal alcohol, so if somebody has alcohol in their hands, it was purchased from somewhere and whether that’s obtained from somebody else, there is no free alcohol,” Praedel continued.

He says the reason he brought this forward is because he thinks it could help save jobs downtown.

Related Content Kalamazoo approves commons refreshment area expansion

“My heart is in this because I’m thinking about the employees of the businesses and the small business owners who everyday are lingering on the cusp of losing their jobs and losing their business. They poured their heart in to,” Praedel said.

Downtown Kalamazoo Partnership Director Andrew Haan was asked about the success of the program and if the expansion of the district in November has made a difference.

“If anyone has been downtown on a Saturday or Sunday the last few weeks, it has been very busy. We’ve heard really good thing from our retailers which, of course, are not the ones that are not actually selling a cocktail but are benefiting from that traffic. Almost all of them have been down through November year on year but have been up in December over 2019 … a better year than 2019,” Haan said of the expansion.

“I can’t point directly to the commons area and social district doing that, but certainly there’s a strong correlation. We’re seeing a ton of families downtown and the families like to go in to the park,” Haan said. He also noted there have been no problems with litter or nuisance activities.

“This is a good measure and it’s going to make people feel good, but I don’t know if it’s enough to stop the bleeding that’s occurring downtown,” Commissioner Erin Knott said before voting.

The Central Commons Refreshment Area lets businesses sell drinks in special cups that can be carried outside of the business for consumption in the commons area of the district. Most of downtown is now included in the social zone.

The state legislature gave municipalities the option of forming “social districts” by passing Public Act 124 of 2020 in July. Praedel introduced the idea to give people more incentive to come downtown.

During the holiday season, he said people could grab a drink and walk through the light display at the park. In the summer time, he said events in the park could benefit with people walking to nearby bars and restaurants to grab a drink before enjoying one of the many events that happen in Bronson Park.

The amendment to the ordinance only allows alcohol purchased from participating businesses in specially marked plastic cups. The ordinance still prohibits people from consuming packaged alcohol or bringing their own alcoholic drinks in to the park.