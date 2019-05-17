Kalamazoo church fire draws ATF investigators

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal agents on Friday were at the scene of a fire that gutted a church in Kalamazoo.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives visited what’s left of Open Door Church of God in Christ. ATF certified fire investigators were among them.

A tweet from the Detroit division stated they were there to offer Kalamazoo investigators resources in determining where the fire started and what caused it.

Church parishioners said it’s a miracle no one was inside the church when the fire started around 1 p.m. Wednesday, since Open Door Church of God in Christ holds community dinners from their food pantry on Wednesday nights.

Firefighters had to attack the flames from outside because the building’s roof and some of the cinderblock walls collapsed. Twenty-five firefighters worked for about four hours to douse the fire.

No one was injured.

