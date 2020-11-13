Kalamazoo calls off annual tree lighting due to pandemic

The holiday candy canes are installed in Bronson Park in Kalamazoo on Nov. 12, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo has canceled its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony downtown, citing the surge in coronavirus spread.

There will still be a tree and other decorations in Bronson Park with some $9,000 in new lights. Everything should be installed and turned by Thanksgiving Day.

But instead of a community celebration to mark the lighting, the city encouraged people to “continue their holiday traditions with the families to ensure that safe distances can be maintained.”

“We won’t be able to gather as a community this year, but we can still celebrate the season with family and loved ones,” Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson said in a Friday release. “Visit Bronson Park together, cherish the moments that are only possible during the holiday season, and celebrate the joy, gratitude, selflessness, and love that make this time of year so special.”

The Kalamazoo tree lighting isn’t the only event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grand Rapids Jaycees Santa Parade was canceled, and parades in other communities have switched to a “reverse,” drive-thru or stretched out format.

Earlier this week, Kalamazoo installed its traditional candy cane lane decorations in Bronson Park. There will also be lights up along Michigan Avenue, the Kalamazoo Mall and South Street and downtown businesses will decorate.

The city went on to remind everyone that the Santa’s Workshop at the Radisson Plaza Hotel will be open starting Dec. 5 and that the Kalamazoo Mall will host an outdoor Holiday Market on Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents were also urged to support their local businesses by doing some of their holiday shopping at local stories on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28.

Public health officials have advised against Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings involving more than one household. They say people should celebrate with their immediate family only.