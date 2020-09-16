Kalamazoo brewery to close, citing COVID-19 restrictions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — With the end of its lease approaching and coronavirus restrictions still in place, a brewery in Kalamazoo says it is closing forever.

Tibbs Brewing Company on Burdick Street at Lovell Street announced in a Wednesday Facebook post that its last day would be Oct. 3.

It said it has applied for a social district permit for sidewalk seating so it can host one last hurrah on its last day.

Tibbs, which describes itself on its website as a nanobrewery with both traditional and experimental options, has been open for seven years. It thanked its customers for their support.