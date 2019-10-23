Kalamazoo assault suspect arrested

Surveillance photos of a man accused of assaulting a woman in Kalamazoo on Oct. 12, 2019. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the suspect that is accused of assaulting a woman in Kalamazoo has been arrested.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety found and arrested the 30-year-old man of Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

Several tips and information helped authorities find the suspect. An arrest warrant was out for the suspect for the crime.

The suspect is at the Kalamazoo County Jail waiting for arraignment. The name of the suspect has not yet been released by police.

If you have any information about this incident or a similar one, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety ask that you contact them at 269.337.8994. or you can call Silent Observer at 269.343.2100