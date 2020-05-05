Kalamazoo-area Bravo Restaurant & Cafe closes for good

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Bravo Restaurant & Cafe in the Kalamazoo area has permanently closed after 33 years in business.

Bravo Restaurant & Cafe made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“Our 33 years on Portage Road have given us a lifetime of memories. We are grateful to have served you and to have come to know you,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Before the permanent closure, the restaurant closed temporarily due to statewide COVID-19 shutdowns. At that time, the restaurant did not take to-go orders.