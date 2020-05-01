K College postpones graduation, plans virtual ceremony

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo College announced Friday it’s postponing its in-person commencement ceremony.

Instead of holding an in-person event, the college says it will hold a virtual conferral of degrees ceremony on Sunday, June 14. The class of 2020, their friends and family are invited to join the virtual event.

“This has been a tremendously difficult decision for us to make; however, public health experts continue to advise against large group gatherings as we head into summer. While the tradition of Commencement is sacred and dear, your safety and the safety of your families must come first. Nevertheless, I want to reassure you that we will have a Commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 on campus once it is safe to do so,” Kalamazoo College President Jorge G. Gonzalez said in a news release Friday.

More information about the commencement ceremony can be found online.