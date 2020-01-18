Juveniles accused of driving stolen car in Kzoo arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two juveniles accused of driving a stolen vehicle in Kalamazoo are in custody.

It started just before noon Friday in the area of Clarence and East Vine streets when police tried to stop a vehicle for a seatbelt violation.

The vehicle drove off, and the officer chose not to pursuit, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Another officer spotted the vehicle not far from there, and the vehicle then fled again, police say.

Officers say the stolen vehicle was found abandoned minutes later.

Police then used a K-9 unit to track the suspects down. K-9 Echo was hot on the suspects’ tail when officers spotted the two juveniles in the area of Portage Street and Dorchester Avenue.

Officers took them into custody, and they are now in a juvenile home on various charges.