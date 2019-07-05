July 4th party, downed wire hampers house fire response

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek firefighters say a Fourth of July celebration hampered their ability to reach a house fire.

Crews were called to the home on Oneita Street North near Greenwood Avenue around 11:39 p.m. Thursday.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says its response was slowed by a party that led to a large amount of people and parked cars in the area, and a live wire down in the backyard. BCFD says it took Consumers Energy more than an hour to respond to the downed line.

Heavy fire was showing from the back of the home when crews arrived, but the BCFD says they got the fire under control fairly quickly.

The hot and humid conditions also took a toll on firefighters. One fire lieutenant was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, but no one was injured.

Investigators say the vacant home that burned was also the site of a previous fire. The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of Thursday’s fire.