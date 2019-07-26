Jeter’s foundation to fund Kzoo Central HS field renovations

A rendering of the plan for the new Derek Jeter Field Complex at Kalamazoo Central High School.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The baseball and softball fields at Kalamazoo Central High School will be getting a makeover thanks to a huge donation from Derek Jeter’s foundation.

Turn 2 Foundation announced Thursday that the nonprofit will fund the renovation project at the high school’s Derek Jeter Field Complex.

The project — valued at $3.2 million — will completely renovate the fields, including new seating, dugouts and synthetic turf, according to a Kalamazoo Public Schools news release.

Construction is scheduled to start at the end of the 2020 baseball and softball seasons. It’s expected to be completed by late spring 2021, the release said.

Jeter graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1992 and started the nonprofit Turn 2 Foundation in 1996.