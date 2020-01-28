Items recovered after Kzoo Co. armed robbery; suspect sought

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Sprint store at gunpoint.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said around 8:20 p.m. Monday authorities received a report of an armed robbery at the Sprint store on W. Main Street near 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, was able to get away with several Apple electronics, according to a KCSO news release.

K-9 officer Zeus was able to find the stolen items in a nearby wooded area, but the suspect was not found, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.