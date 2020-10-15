Landlord confesses in murders of Battle Creek couple

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A landlord is in custody in connection to the murders of a Battle Creek couple who’ve been missing for more than a week, investigators say.

Chad Reed, 53, confessed to killing Joseph Soule, 34, and Jaclyn Lepird, 31. They were last seen on Oct. 7.

Police in Battle Creek were investigating at the couple’s apartment Thursday afternoon near Marjorie Street near Lathrop Avenue.

Police in Battle Creek investigating a home of a missing couple. (Oct. 15, 2020)

Details surrounding their disappearances have been unknown, but family members say it’s unusual of them, which has caused concern.

Police are holding a press conference at 5 p.m. to provide an update on their disappearances. News 8 will provide coverage of that inside this story.

Family members say the couple’s car was found in front of a home on Lake Street. A searched was held at Bailey Park along the river Wednesday, close to where the car was discovered.

Anyone who has seen them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer 269.964.3888.