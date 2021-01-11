Investigators receive public input on KDPS response to protests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An independent firm reviewing the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s response to protests this summer received input from the community through a virtual public forum Monday night.

The OIR Group has been hired to conduct the investigation by the city of Kalamazoo at a cost of $75,000.

KDPS has been criticized for using excessive force on Black Lives Matter protesters and then allowing the Proud Boys, a group classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, to leave town following a rally on Aug. 15.

Michael Barker says he was a witness to the Proud Boys rally and could not understand the KDPS response.

“It appeared they were there protecting the Proud Boys, letting them go, no license plates, not doing anything to question them, stop them, provide safety to the public,” Barker said.

After the rally erupted into violence, KDPS was criticized for saying some of the counter-protesters were at fault.

Noelle Massey says police were more present earlier in the day, but that visible presence dwindled before the Proud Boys arrived. She says the response time was too slow.

“It felt like forever, but I know it was several minutes of violence like that erupting in the streets, was a very long time and I can’t even drive down those streets without having flashbacks of being maced with bear mace by Proud Boys,” Massey said.

Khadijah Brown said there was a double standard with how police responded to a Black Lives Matter protest on June 2 where tear gas was used on her and others involved in the crowd.

The city had put in a curfew order after several downtown businesses were damaged the night before.

“The restraint at the Proud Boys from KDPS should have been the same restraint, restraint and support, they gave to the citizens of Kalamazoo,” Brown said.

Jacob Pinney-Johnson called for compensation for being tear gassed and says what happened has created further distrust of the police.

“I question how safe can Black and brown residents really feel within the city of Kalamazoo when we know when we’ve seen in these two incidences that the police will not show up for us,” Pinney-Johnson said.

If you missed tonight’s meeting, the investigators will be holding the second and final virtual forum on Jan. 25.

You can also submit materials directly to the OIR Group through the city of Kalamazoo’s webpage.

The independent review is expected to be completed this spring.