Investigators offer $10K in Kalamazoo Co. gun robbery

Surveillance photos shows a break-in at D&R Sports Center in Kalamazoo on Oct. 26, 2020. Federal authorities say 48 handguns were stolen.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal authorities are asking for help in investigating an incident where dozens of handguns were stolen from a business near Kalamazoo last week.

Investigators say D&R Sports Center in Oshtemo Township on Main Street near North 6th Street was robbed Oct. 26 around 2 a.m. They say at least nine people broke the glass in front of the building, went in and stole 48 handguns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information in the case.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information can call ATF at 1.888.ATF.TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or visit its website. Tips may also be submitted through the ReportIT app or at www.reportit.com.