Indictment: Diocese worker ripped off immigrants

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former employee of the Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo is being federally prosecuted for allegedly stealing from people who came to her for immigration help.

Monica Karina Mazei (who also goes by Karina Puing) was indicted on a count of wire fraud, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Mazei used to work for the church’s Immigration Assistance Program, where it was her job to help people navigate the immigration system and collect the rates the diocese charges, which includes payment for government application fees.

Federal officials allege that between May 2015 and March 2019, Mazei told more than 20 of her clients that she had filed their paperwork even though she didn’t. Instead, she pocketed their money — some $7,230, the court documents show.

Authorities say this is how she did it: She would ask her victims to leave the recipient space blank on a check. She would copy the check, write in a legitimate organization as the payee and give the copy back to the person as a receipt. Then she would write her own name on the original and deposit it in her own account.

The documents list several instances in which Mazei deposited money orders from clients into her accounts. That process meant the funds technically crossed state lines, and that’s what makes the case one of federal wire fraud.

She didn’t start official case files for the people she ripped off, the feds say, which kept her scheme from the diocese. She also lied to her victims when they asked why their applications hadn’t gone through.

Mazei, who had worked for the diocese for 18 years, left her job earlier this year. Around that same time, the diocese posted a statement on its website noting financial irregularities in the immigration program.

If convicted, Mazei could spend up to 20 years in a federal prison and have to pay a $250,000 fine. She would also have to pay restitution.