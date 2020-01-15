Impeachment papers signed by Trump in BC up for bid

A photo of printed off articles of impeachment signed by President Donald Trump during a Battle Creek rally on Dec. 18, 2019. (Courtesy of Goldin Auctions)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who says he printed off articles of impeachment and had President Donald Trump sign them at a Battle Creek rally is trying to sell the autograph.

On Dec. 18, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump while he was at a rally in Battle Creek. Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

Jonathan Moore says he attended the rally and asked Trump to sign the printed off impeachment papers and the president “happily complied,” according to an affidavit provided by Goldin Auctions.

Goldin Auctions, which will have the item up for bid on its website starting Monday, says Beckett Authentication Services authenticated Trump’s signature.