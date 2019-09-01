Breaking News
Illinois man dies in Kalamazoo County crash

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 41-year-old man from Illinois died in a crash in Kalamazoo County.

It happened just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday on West I-94 near the mile marker 86 in Charleston Township, near Galesburg.

He was driving a Mercury SUV when he left the roadway — hitting the guardrail and trees, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation, the release states

