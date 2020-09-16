Home damaged in Kalamazoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says crews were called to the fire in the 1000 block of Mills Street south of Vine Street around 7:05 p.m. When they got there, they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Officers were able to bring the fire under control within 25 minutes.

The people who live there were not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.