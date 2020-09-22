Holiday parade in downtown Kzoo canceled due to COVID-19

Santa and Mrs. Claus at the 57th annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade on Nov. 26, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Kalamazoo’s annual holiday parade is being canceled due to COVID-19.

The Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership made the announcement Tuesday.

Officials say the parade brings in large crowds, which creates public health concerns.

In addition, the Holly Jolly Trolley, which typically runs from late November through December, is being nixed this year.

In a news release, the Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership says it’s working with a community to create a different holiday experience this year. Officials say they are in the planning stages to develop those opportunities.