Hoarding slows crews at Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say hoarding conditions hampered firefighters’ efforts to put out a house fire in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 11:30 p.m. authorities responded to a report of a house fire on Krom Street near Herbert Street in the Northside neighborhood.

When authorities arrived on scene, a vehicle and the house were on fire.

Firefighters tried to knock down the flames, but intense hoarding conditions slowed their efforts. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes, according to a KDPS news release.

A resident received injuries that authorities said aren’t considered life-threatening after jumping from a window to escape the flames.

The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.