KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators believe a woman who tried to rob a Kalamazoo credit union Thursday previously robbed the Huntington Bank next door.

The attempted heist happened at the Advia Credit Union on West Main Street/M-43 near Piccadilly Road.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the woman didn’t appear to have a weapon and didn’t get away with anything.

A News 8 crew found the Advia Credit Union closed with a sign on the door at 2 p.m.

The adjacent Huntington Bank was robbed on Aug. 19 by a woman wearing a surgical mask and gloves. She was described as calm and courteous as she told the tellers to put cash in a bag before taking off. She didn’t show a gun or imply she had one, according to detectives.

A Fifth Third Bank branch on Portage Street in Kalamazoo was robbed on Aug. 16 by a woman with a similar description.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

