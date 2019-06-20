Heavy rains, flooding prompt road closures in Kzoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Heavy rains have caused flooding and downed trees forcing numerous road closures Kalamazoo County Thursday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the following roads and find an alternative route:

S. Park Street between Balch and Wall Street;

S. Burdick Street between Stockbridge and Wall Street;

S. Rose Street between Burdick Avenue and Wall Street;

Lake Street between Burdick Avenue and Portage Road;

Vine Street between Portage Road and S. Burdick Avenue;

Crosstown Parkway between Portage Road and Howard;

Dutton Jasper to Portage Road;

Stockbridge between Portage and Burdick.

KDPS is also suggesting drivers avoid using northbound Portage Road from I-94 due to “extreme” traffic backups. If you’re trying to get to downtown Kalamazoo, police say to use eastbound Stadium Drive from US-131.

Additionally, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says Bronson Methodist Hospital can only be accessed by taking Portage Road to Walnut Street, or from the north using S. Westnedge Avenue to Walnut Street.

Kalamazoo closed its city offices at 415 E. Stockbridge Ave. Thursday because of inaccessible roads. City Hall and other city offices will remain open.

The Road of Commission of Kalamazoo County released the following road closures Thursday:

East Michigan Avenue between Sprinkle Road to River Street in Comstock Township;

8th Street between ML Avenue to KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township;

42nd Street between M-89 and M-96 in Ross Township;

P Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street in Texas Township;

PQ Avenue between 3rd Street and 5th Street in Texas Township;

P Avenue between 3rd Street and Main Street in Texas Township;

O Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street in Texas Township;

N. Eagle Lake Drive at S. 5th Street in Texas Township;

S Avenue between 8th Street to 10th Street in Texas Township.

The East Michigan Avenue closure is because of a partial roadway collapse. The sheriff’s office says that road will remain closed “for the foreseeable future.”

A June 20, 2019 photo shows flooding damage to East Michigan Avenue between Sprinkle Road and River Street in Comstock Township. (Road Commission of Kalamazoo County/Facebook)

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic barricades, do not move any road closure barricades and not drive through standing water.

Kalamazoo County emergency managers are keeping a close eye on water levels at the Morrow Dam. The sheriff’s office said as of 8 a.m., a guage near River Street in Comstock Township measured the Kalamazoo River at 6.6 feet. That’s below the “action level” of 7 feet, but the sheriff’s office says officials expect the river to still rise.

The National Weather Service placed several West Michigan counties, including Kalamazoo County, under a Flood Advisory until 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Some areas may receive as much as 3 inches by mid-morning Thursday.

