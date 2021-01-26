Harriet Tubman, possible face of $20, inspired Battle Creek abolitionists

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Biden administration announced this week it has plans to speed up efforts to feature abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, which currently features President Andrew Jackson, who owned slaves.

It would serve as a national honor for Tubman, whose legacy has long been memorialized in Battle Creek.

“As a woman of color, she managed to escape slavery, and she went back — 19 trips — to fight for what she thought was the right thing to do,” Alicia Shaver, records management analyst at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, said.

In the 1990s, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation commissioned a bronze monument paying homage to Tubman’s unrelenting desire to free slaves, even to the point of risking her life, while inspiring others to join the Underground Railroad.

A bronze monument in Battle Creek paying homage to Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.

Battle Creek was one of the main stops along the Underground Railroad as slaves traveled from the South to the North.

“Harriet Tubman was an inspiration to some of our local conductors, like Erastus and Sarah Hussey,” Shaver said.

Historians say the Husseys were abolitionists and helped more than 1,000 slaves on their journey to freedom while living in Battle Creek.

“There were brave men and women who were willing to stand for racial equity,” Shaver said the monument tells generations to come.

Like the monument, experts believe honoring Tubman on the $20 bill will help encourage others to speak truth to power.

“Continue to go back and help those others that aren’t as fortunate,” Shaver said. “Be their voice, stand beside them, walk beside them.”