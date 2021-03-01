Hard Rock hotel planned for old Gibson Guitar site in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

225 Parsons St. in Kalamazoo, former home to Gibson Guitars and current home to Heritage Guitars. (March 1, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new hotel by Hard Rock Hotels is expected to move in to the Kalamazoo site that was once home to Gibson Guitar.

The new business casual hotel on Parsons Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood will be called REVERB by Hard Rock Kalamazoo. PlazaCorp Realty Advisors and Dora Hotel Company are also working on the project.

It will feature a gym, bar, brewery/restaurant, banquet facility, intimate auditorium and museum. It will also maintain the historic parts of the property that for years housed Gibson Mandolin-Guitar Manufacturing Company, according to a Monday Hard Rock Hotels news release.

The hotel is expected to be ready for guests in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links