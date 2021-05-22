Guns, ammunition found at large gathering in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they found guns, live ammunition and and loaded magazine cartridges at a large gathering.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they were called to the area of Church and Paterson for a party and crowd of people. Police say there were hundreds of people there and dozens of cars blocking the road around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Police say several fights also broke out, and they received some shots fired calls in the area.

Police say they were addressing issues with the crowd and party for nearly 7 hours and arrested an 18-year-old for carrying a concealed weapon and other charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.