Gun fired during attempted robbery near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after an attempted armed robbery near Western Michigan University’s campus.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday on Kenbrooke Court near Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the suspect tried to rob a man at gunpoint as he left his vehicle to walk into his home. The victim tried to disarm the suspect, causing the pistol to discharge.

No one was struck by the bullet, but the victim received a minor hand injury, according to a KDPS news release.

The suspect, described as being around 5-foot-10 with a thin build, got into a nearby waiting vehicle. It believed to be a dark-colored Chrysler sedan with tinted windows, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.