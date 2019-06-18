Gull Lake Community Schools names new superintendent

RICHLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gull Lake Community Schools Board of Education has selected its new superintendent.

In a unanimous vote at the board of education’s May 28 meeting, Raphael Rittenhouse was selected as the next Superintendent of Schools. Rittenhouse previously served as the superintendent at Iron Mountain Schools in the Upper Peninsula.

“The Board is thrilled to have Raphael come on board to lead our very talented, dedicated staff — he brings a wealth of knowledge about teaching, learning, and administration” school board president Carole Mendez said in a release. “As a board, we are looking forward to Raphael leading Gull Lake Community Schools because of his passion for what is possible for our students!”

Rittenhouse is expected to begin work at Gull Lakes Community Schools on July 1.