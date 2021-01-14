Guilty plea in fatal fentanyl OD of Kalamazoo man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has admitted to selling the fentanyl that killed a Kalamazoo man a year ago.

Keenan Dunigan, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal count of distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl. He is expected to be sentenced in May to between 25 and 35 years in prison.

The plea prevented Dunigan from going to trial later this month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Thursday release. He had initially faced eight federal drug trafficking and weapons charges and could have spent the rest of his life in prison if convicted of all of them. Under the terms of a plea agreement, all but the most serious were dropped.

The charges stem from the Jan. 14, 2020, death of a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man, who overdosed on fentanyl.

Dunigan had been arrested earlier the same day while selling drugs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Authorities say the drugs he was caught selling and the drugs that killed the Kalamazoo man had the same mix of fentanyl and other cutting agents.

At time, Dunigan was still on parole after serving 13 years in prison for a federal drug trafficking conviction and was wanted for absconding bond on a state-level drug case.

Authorities say Dunigan had been selling drugs for months before the Kalamazoo man died and that he even got three other people to keep running his business after he was jailed. Those people, Richie Edmonds III, 30, of Kalamazoo; Sierra Singleton-Moore, 31, of Kalamazoo; and Jennifer Lynne Doyles, 33, of Battle Creek; were all charged and pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking counts. They will also be sentenced in May.