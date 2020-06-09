Growlers turn diamond into drive-in theater for fans

Closings & Delays
A file image shows Homer Stryker Field, home of the Kalamazoo Growlers.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — With baseball on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kalamazoo Growlers are transforming their diamond into a drive-in theater.

The Growlers’ drive-in experience at Homer Stryker Field starts Saturday with a showing of “The Lion King” displayed on the Eaton video board. Ticket holders can listen to the movie by tuning their radio to a specific FM station disclosed at the time of the showing.

Tickets are $30 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance on the Growlers’ website. Spots at the drive-in are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with gates opening 90 minutes before the 6:30 p.m. showtime.

The first lineup includes the following movies:

  • June 13: “The Lion King”
  • June 14: “The Sandlot”
  • June 15: “Toy Story 4”
  • June 16: “Captain Marvel”
  • June 17: “Aladdin”

The Growlers say more showings are planned and will be announced at a later date. Each show will be limited to 100-220 vehicles, depending on field conditions.

While outside food and drink are not allowed at the Growlers’ drive-in theater, the team is offering pre-packaged concessions delivered directly to vehicles, including hot dogs, popcorn and Pepsi products. Visitors must order their refreshments ahead of time through the Growler’s curbside concessions website at https://kalamazoo-growlers-baseball-club.square.site/s/shop.

The Growlers say they’ve set up hand sanitization stations in the concessions area.

All visitors must practice social distancing and wear a face mask if they need to leave their vehicle to use a restroom. Otherwise guests must stay in their vehicles for the entirety of the movie.

All vehicles must follow normal capacity rules and viewers are not allowed to watch the movie from a pickup truck bed, according to guidelines posted on the team’s website.

