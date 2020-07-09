Growlers: Season back on after one-game shutdown

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after being shut down by the county health department and sheriff’s office, baseball is back on for the Kalamazoo Growlers, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies and Battle Creek Bombers, the league says.

On Wednesday, county officials traveled to the stadium to inform the teams not to play. They said the governor’s executive order reinstating professional sports did not apply to amateur teams like the Northwoods League, which consists of unpaid college athletes.

The Growlers announced Thursday morning that after consulting with their attorneys and “extensive communication” with the Kalamazoo County Health Department, sheriff’s department and Michigan Attorney General’s Office, the teams have been cleared to continue their modified season as long as they follow applicable executive orders.

Ticket holders to Wednesday night’s canceled game will be credited for admission to another game later this season. A team representative will contact impacted fans.

Thursday night’s game between the Kalamazoo Growlers and Mac Daddies starts at 7:35 p.m. Admission to the stadium is limited to 100 fans.