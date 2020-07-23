Group chalks over graffiti near Schoolcraft

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

A courtesy photo of messages written over graffiti found at an intersection near Schoolcraft Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

PRAIRIE RONDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — People chalked over graffiti that read “White Lives Matter” and “Keep America Great” at an intersection near Schoolcraft.

A woman who participated in covering the graffiti told News 8 that people in the community discovered it at the intersection of 8th Street and W W Avenue in Prairie Ronde Township Wednesday morning.

A group of people went out around 7 p.m. Wednesday to chalk and paint over it with their own messages, including “Black Lives Matter,” “Love Over Hate” and “Hate Has No Home Here.”

