Ground broken on baseball field for kids with disabilities

Ground being broken to start construction for the Miracle League field in Schoolcraft. (May 20, 2020)

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ground was broken Wednesday on a new Miracle League baseball field in the Kalamazoo area.

The new facility, specifically designed to accommodate kids with disabilities, will stand next to the site of The Dome Sports Center along US-131 north of Schoolcraft.

It will have a rubberized surface and will be free of barriers so children in wheelchairs or who are visually impaired can play.

The Southwest Michigan Miracle League raised more than $750,000 to cover the cost of the field and parking lot. In all, the project should cost about $1.1. million. Donations can be made online.

The field is expected to be finished sometime in early August, though when it will open to the public remains unclear because of the coronavirus.

“The kids are itching to use it but obviously the children that we’ll serve here are some of our most vulnerable in the community, so we certainly can’t be doing this until it’s an appropriate time,” SMML Board President Jud Hoff said.