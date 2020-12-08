Grants to help Kalamazoo businesses slow virus spread

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Small business owners in Kalamazoo can now get grants to help cover the cost of equipment meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The grants of up to $2,500 were designed by the city and the United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region.

Businesses can use the cash to help pay for things like personal protective equipment — masks and gloves, for example — and for other projects or items meant to slow the spread of the virus, like frequent cleaning, changes to workplaces, daily health checks, training and signage.

At least 75 businesses will get grants. They must:

Have 50 or fewer full-time employees;

Be located with the city of Kalamazoo;

Make $2.5 million or less in revenue annually;

Be certified as of February 2020 to do business and be caught up on taxes;

Have been in business for at least a year.

Companies can apply for the Kalamazoo Small Business Health Protection Grant online.