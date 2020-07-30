Graffiti painted on several Texas Township businesses

A photo posted on the Charter Township of Texas’ Facebook page of vandalism on a building. (July 30, 2020)

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are trying to find out who painted graffiti on a number of businesses in Kalamazoo County’s Texas Township.

Surveillance video shows the vandalism happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Corners Business District, according to a post on Charter Township of Texas’ Facebook page.

The post included photos of the graffiti including multiple buildings that had “ALM” painted on it which is short for All Lives Matter.

Officials did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the township at 269.375.1591 or the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department at 269.383.8821.