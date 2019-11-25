GR man charged with murder of man in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder after another man was found fatally shot in Kalamazoo last week.

Michael Thigpen, 31, was charged with open murder, two counts of felony firearm and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 54-year-old Roosevelt Thompson.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Nov. 20, Thompson was found with a gunshot wound on Mabel Street near Cobb Avenue in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. Responding officers tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says that by Friday, its detectives had a lead. They called in SWAT and Michigan State Police and arrested Thigpen.

KDPS said Thompson is originally from Alabama but has lived in Kalamazoo since 2017. Thigpen used to live in Kalamazoo but now lives in Grand Rapids. Police haven’t said whether the two knew one another or released a possible motive.