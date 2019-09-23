Good Samaritan rescues neighbor from fire in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A neighbor is being credited with helping a resident escape their burning apartment in Portage.

It happened around 9:58 p.m. Sunday at a third-floor unit on Tozer Court at Greenspire Apartments, located south of W. Centre Avenue near Hampton Lake.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says before firefighters arrived, a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the apartment and rushed to help the resident, kicking in the door. Authorities say the neighbor used a fire extinguisher to contain the fire to the kitchen and helped the lone resident outside.

Both the good Samaritan and apartment resident were taken to a nearby hospital with smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.

The fire was out when crews made it into the apartment. They spent about 30 minutes at the scene airing out the unit, which was damaged by the heat and smoke.

Investigators determined the fire started from cooking.