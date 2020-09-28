Saugatuck Brewing Co. – Kalamazoo to celebrate merge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Saugatuck Brewing Co. – Kalamazoo will be celebrating its merge with Gonzo’s BiggDogg Brewing this weekend.

The two companies announced in 2019 that they were planning to merge. The Michigan Liquor Control Commission and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau have approved the acquisition.

“We could not be more excited and honored to finally be an official part of Kalamazoo,” President & CEO of Saugatuck Brewing Co. Ric Gillette said.

SBCK will be hosting a weekend of celebration Thursday through Sunday. The event, “Mega Final Grand Reopening Celebration Weekend,” will showcase a renovated menu along with food and drink specials. The pub will be closed through Wednesday to prepare for the reopening celebration. It will open back up on Thursday at noon.

The company will also be honoring Emotional Wellness Month by donating to Gryphon Place of Kalamazoo