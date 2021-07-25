Female found dead after Kalamazoo Township drive-by shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township Police were called to a drive-by shooting that stemmed from a 9-1-1 call about shots being fired early Sunday morning.

Police arrived in the 2200 block of Gull Rd around 2:30 a.m. to find a driver of an unknown dark-colored SUV had shot at a group of people walking in the area. After beginning to investigate, police were told a 16-year-old male from Kalamazoo showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police continued to investigate and found a second victim—a 16-year-old female from Kalamazoo Township—in the area of the crime scene who died from injuries she suffered during the incident.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 381-0391 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.